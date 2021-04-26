‘Overcoming an Anxious Mind’ -Skip Heitzig

‘Overcoming an Anxious Mind in the Era of COVID’

With shutdowns and job loss along with restrictions on our normal lives, it is no surprise that half of U.S. adults have experienced high anxiety. Anxiety can make us feel hopeless and stuck, especially when there is no clear end in sight to the pandemic and no easy solution to our problems. But we should not believe the lie that there is no way out of this trap. The apostle Paul gives us inspired insight into being anxious.

“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus…” Philippians 4:6-7

First, prayer is worship. And if you start worshiping, you’re going to find your worries diminishing.

The next step is to pray “with thanksgiving.” It’s easy to thank God for obvious blessings. It’s not so easy to thank Him when the cupboards are bare and the bills are overdue.

Finally, after prayerful worship, supplication and thanksgiving, Paul said to “let your requests be made known to God.” God might say “yes.” He might say “no.” He might say “maybe” or “wait.”

*Devotional from Skip Heitzig, senior pastor of Calvary of Albuquerque, a Calvary Chapel fellowship located in New Mexico. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/overcoming-an-anxious-mind-in-the-era-of-covid