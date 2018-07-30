Outdoor ice skating rink coming to Kernersville?

“Christmas in July Announcement”
The town of Kernersville is adding an outdoor ice skating rink to its Christmas festivities. The rectangular skating rink will open on Nov. 24 at the Kernersville Museum on W. Mountain St.
FYI: A tobacco barn behind the museum (which is being restored) will be incorporated into downtown Kernersville’s Christmas celebration as a Santa meet and greet. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/kernersville-introducing-ice-skating-rink-to-christmas-festivities/article_82e0e77f-20dc-545a-af1a-b905970bcfbc.html
