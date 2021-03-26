ORU Coach puts things in ‘Gospel’ perspective

Oral Roberts University’s men’s basketball team has advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with stunning wins over No. 2 seed Ohio State and No.7 Florida.

ORU is only the second 15 seed in NCAA tournament history to get that far. ORU Coach Paul Mills puts things in perspective and brought in the gospel message at the same time at a recent press conference…

“In 100 years, none of us will be here. And what our guys need to understand is we’re really not that important,”

“A 120 million people gather every Sunday and a 180 million on Easter gather to celebrate one name, and that is the name of Jesus Christ.

So, to be at an institution that honors that ‘There is no other name under heaven and earth which men must be saved,’ to be at an institution that honors that,

and we can give them something to celebrate, at the same time we’re not that important and our guys need to understand that,” the ORU coach continued.

“By the same token, we are so thankful for the support and the people. But we want to do this the right way.”

ORU’s next game is scheduled for Saturday (7:25pm) when they play against #3 seed Arkansas.

Despite attacks from critics who think they shouldn’t even be allowed to play, many believe ORU was a winner, long before making their first basket.

