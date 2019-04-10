Optional Teacher Workday for some area schools on May 1

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed for students on May 1, the day of a planned educators’ rally in Raleigh.
They join Lexington City Schools and Guildford County schools with the OTW.
BTW: NCAE has five major requests for the North Carolina General Assembly: social workers, counselors and nurses to meet national standards; a $15 minimum wage for all school personnel, a 5% raise for teachers and administrators, and a 5% cost of living adjustment to retirees; Medicaid expansion for the health benefit of all students and teachers; restoring state retiree health benefits that were eliminated; and restoring compensation for advanced degrees.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/no-school-for-students-on-may/article_1dbbf6a7-c994-5e64-874b-de2ad062167a.html
