Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Optional Teacher Workday for some area schools on May 1

Optional Teacher Workday for some area schools on May 1

Verne HillApr 10, 2019Comments Off on Optional Teacher Workday for some area schools on May 1

Like

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed for students on May 1, the day of a planned educators’ rally in Raleigh. 

They join Lexington City Schools and Guildford County schools with the OTW.

BTW: NCAE has five major requests for the North Carolina General Assembly: social workers, counselors and nurses to meet national standards; a $15 minimum wage for all school personnel, a 5% raise for teachers and administrators, and a 5% cost of living adjustment to retirees; Medicaid expansion for the health benefit of all students and teachers; restoring state retiree health benefits that were eliminated; and restoring compensation for advanced degrees.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/no-school-for-students-on-may/article_1dbbf6a7-c994-5e64-874b-de2ad062167a.html

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTIPS: How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair? 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 10, 2019

This senior on the WFU women’s golf team has received a lot of attention since she won in Augusta

Verne HillApr 10, 2019

TIPS: How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair? 

Verne HillApr 10, 2019

Community Events

Apr
11
Thu
9:00 am Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Apr 11 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Patient-family volunteers receive specialized training, enabling them to provide companionship and caregiver support to those experiencing a life-limiting illness. The agency encourages patient-family volunteers to consider a commitment of one to three hours per week.[...]
6:00 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
This is an open house for St. John’s Lutheran Middle School only. 336.725.1651 http://stjohnsfalcons.org
6:30 pm “Joytime” Ladies Conference 2019 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
“Joytime” Ladies Conference 2019 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
Apr 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Guest Speaker: Joy Greene of Joytime Ministries Musical Guest: Natalie Grant Tickets: $18.00 & $22.50 (General Admission) $32.50 (Gold Circle) $50.00 (VIP / Meet & Greet) http://www.joytime.org Presented by Joytime Ministries      
Apr
12
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 12 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:30 pm “Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
“Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
“Sticks & Stones” is a musical drama about how death is inevitable, it’s how you choose to live that matters Tickets: $25.00 (priority seating)  /  $18.00 (adults) $15.00 (group 10+)  /  $10.00 (children 3-12) http://www.sticksandstones.tv[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes