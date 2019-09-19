Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults with Pastor Matty Ponce de Leon

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 22, 2019)
Addiction (including opioid abuse and misuse) is destroying individuals and families across North Carolina– and older adults are not immune.
“The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults”
Guest:‘Matty’ Ponce-de-Leon, Pastor of Arlington First Baptist Church in Jonesville and author of the book, “Broken: Returning Desperation to the Cross”
Many seniors find themselves raising their grandchildren or caring for adult children in addiction. Some are financially burdened, and even victimized for their assets and medications. Others are themselves addicted to increasingly powerful narcotics used for pain management.
NC Baptist Aging Ministry Event…
“The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” happening on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 1 PM – 2:30 PM
https://www.ncbam.org/events.html
$10 registration fee includes a copy of Matty’s book: “Broken: Returning in Desperation to the Cross”. Location: 201-A Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360
*Matty will be sharing his personal story as well as research and Biblical truth on the “Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults” at an upcoming North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry event in Thomasville on Wednesday, September 25 .
Plus…
Steve Rodgers, Special Foods Coordinator with the Dixie Classic Fair, will be talking food contests and local vendors.
