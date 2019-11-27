The Opioid epidemic and its effect on congregations

Nashville-based LifeWay Research asked 1,000 Protestant pastors about their personal connections to the opioid epidemic and how their churches are looking to address the issue.

Two-thirds of pastors (66%) say a family member of someone in their congregation has been personally affected by opioid abuse.

More than half (55%) say they or someone in their congregation knows a local neighbor suffering through opioid abuse.

For half of pastors (52%), someone directly in their church is dealing with an opioid addiction.

Fewer than a quarter (23%) of pastors say they don’t know anyone personally affected by it.

Addiction is no respecter of persons.

“More than two-thirds of even the smallest churches have connections to people affected by opioid abuse,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of LifeWay Research.

“Opioid addiction can impact people who aren’t a significant risk for other types of drugs.”

According to the LifeWay Research study, most churches are trying to do something. Around 4 in 5 pastors (82%) say their church currently serves people with opioid addiction by offering spiritual support including prayer or discipleship.

One simple way churches can address the problem is by “educating our people on the dangers of addiction by talking about it publicly and preaching sermons about the topic.

Bottom line: Pastors shouldn’t shy away from it. https://mychristiandaily.com/research-shows-half-of-churches-witness-opioid-abuse-in-their-congregation/