The Opioid Crisis in America

The Opioid Crisis in America

Verne Hill Aug 31, 2018

September 02, 2018

*Encore episode of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ with Verne Hill

Some 115 Americans die every day from an Opioid overdose, according to a U.S. surgeon general report.

In 2017, Novant Health diagnosed more than 11,500 patients with opioid use disorder…

GUEST: Dr Lawrence R. Nycum,   Chief Medical Officer with Novant Health talks about the Opioid Crisis in America (including the Triad)

Also

 CBN News segment-  Lorie Johnson chats with Dr John Dyben (Origins Recovery Center)

-Dr Dyben states that we should ‘treat prescription drugs like a loaded gun when it comes to our children”?

*Opioid Overdoses Double Among Children.  The opioid crisis is more like a ‘public health epidemic’

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/march/opioid-overdoses-double-amoung-chidren-parents-should-treat-drugs-like-a-loaded-gun-addiction-doc-says

 

Sobering numbers…

Over 400,000 US adults died from opioid overdoses in 2016   Source: CDC

Hospitalizations from opioid overdoses among children nearly doubled since 2004.   Teens account for 60% of the hospitalizations…     Source: The Journal Pediatrics

Safe Year-Round Drop-Off locations for unwanted medications

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/newsid33987/1887/novant-health-to-participate-in-national-drug-take-back-day.aspx

BLOG:  Putting people first – changing the words used in fighting the opioid epidemic

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/healthy-headlines/articleid/656/we-need-to-change-the-words-used-in-fighting-the-opioid-epidemic

 

Labor Day 2018: Deals, Discounts and Details
