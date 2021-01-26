Update: US Senators will be sworn in as members of the “Court of Impeachment” later today (Jan 26), one of the first steps against former President Donald Trump on charges of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Ten Republican lawmakers had joined Democrats in backing the article of impeachment. The trial is slated to begin the week of Feb. 8.
OPINION: Bipartisan censure vs impeachment trial
Instead of fracturing our country further, the Senate should censure former President Donald Trump with a truly bipartisan vote says Greta Van Susteren. Read more…
