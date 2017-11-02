Operation Christmas Child: Shoebox Changes for 2017

National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017
New this year: No toothpaste. NO candy. *These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.
Do Not Include
Candy; toothpaste; used or damaged items; war-related items such as toy guns, knives, or military figures; chocolate or food; seeds; fruit rolls or other fruit snacks; drink mixes (powdered or liquid); liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers; aerosol cans.
NEW: There will be a suggested $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and other ministry expenses.
