The Justice Department calling ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ the largest college admissions bribery case in its history. Dozens of people including coaches and parents and even some Hollywood stars have been indicted. The schools themselves are not targets of the investigation and no students have been charged.

Bill Ferguson, the head volleyball coach at Wake Forest University, has been put on administrative leave after being charged Tuesday with racketeering in a massive national college admissions bribery case that includes wealthy executives and Hollywood actresses. Ferguson is one of 12 defendants who are either collegiate coaches or involved with private athletics groups. According to NBC News, Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, the University of San Diego, USC, the University of Texas, Wake Forest and Yale are the schools alleged to be involved in the scheme.