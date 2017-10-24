You can drop off unwanted and expired prescription drugs at the Thomasville Fire Station #2 (815 South Highway 109) this Wednesday (Oct. 25). Times: 9:30-11 a.m. and 2- 4 p.m. The service is free and anonymous.
*Hosted by Davidson County Stop Prescription Abuse Now Coalition
North Carolina has experienced a 73% increase in opioid-related deaths since 2005 (according to data released by the NC Department of Health and Human Services) https://goo.gl/3ET6up
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Operation Medicine Drop in Davidson County - October 24, 2017
- Blue Bell ‘Christmas flavors’ roll out - October 24, 2017
- Aviation Open House and Career Fair (GTCC) Oct 24 - October 24, 2017