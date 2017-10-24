Operation Medicine Drop in Davidson County

You can drop off unwanted and expired prescription drugs at the Thomasville Fire Station #2 (815 South Highway 109) this Wednesday (Oct. 25). Times: 9:30-11 a.m. and 2- 4 p.m. The service is free and anonymous.

*Hosted by Davidson County Stop Prescription Abuse Now Coalition

North Carolina has experienced a 73% increase in opioid-related deaths since 2005 (according to data released by the NC Department of Health and Human Services) https://goo.gl/3ET6up