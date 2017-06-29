Operation Firecracker: Travel Smart this Weekend

NC DOT will stop most road construction along major interstates and highways statewide Friday morning (June 30), until midnight, Wednesday (July 5)

Here are some safe travel tips:

Travel at non-peak hours when possible

Stay alert. Be patient and obey the posted speed limit;

Don’t drive drowsy.

Travel at times when you are normally awake, and take frequent breaks

Avoid distracted driving.

Reminder: The annual “Booze It & Lose It: Operation Firecracker” campaign runs from this weekend through July 9. Law enforcement will be out in force

to keep responsible, law abiding citizens – safe. https://goo.gl/sTSCdc