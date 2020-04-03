Law enforcement to show unity and support to local medical professionals through “Operation Circle of Hope”.
*Friday (April 03) around 4:15pm: Law enforcement agencies including the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kernersville Police Department, the State Highway Patrol and the Winston-Salem Police Department will send their patrol vehicles today to four county hospitals to publicly support medical workers who are caring for patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Officers will travel to Clemmons Medical Center, Forsyth Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Kernersville Medical Center.
Patrol vehicles will encircle each hospital, “turning on their emergency lights (no sirens) and standing outside of their vehicles to applaud the tireless efforts of local medical professionals!”
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/local-and-state-law-enforcement-agencies-will-send-patrol-cars-to-salute-medical-workers-at/article
