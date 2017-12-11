‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers on DEC 16

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ provides FREE live trees that have been donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need.
The all-volunteer group will be gathering trees from lots this Saturday morning (Dec. 16) and taking them to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Those needing a real FREE tree can pick one up from 10am til noon – or until the trees are gone.
After noon, the remaining trees will be transported to local community centers and housing developments in needy neighborhoods around Winston-Salem.
BTW: The group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups! Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394.
Source: Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal
Ted Freshwater, 77, has been organizing the event for 32 years, and is largely turning over the reins to Mark Horvath Jr., but Freshwater is still helping while he is able.
