Operation Christmas Miracle – Kentucky Relief

Message from Justin Blue, lead pastor with The Bridge Church in Mocksville, NC about ‘Operation: Christmas Miracle’.

December 14, 2021: I’m sure by now you are well aware of the devastation many people have faced recently as a result of the tornados (in more than 5 states). My wife and I felt compelled to initiate a local community wide effort to aide in those impacted by the storms in Kentucky.

We have been in contact with the Kentucky Governor’s office and local churches and we need help with the following:

Finances

Nonperishable food items

Water

Generators

New, unwrapped toys (to bless families for Christmas)

If you are able to partner with our efforts in anyway, we would greatly appreciate it and know that the wonderful people of Kentucky will too!

We would love to make our first delivery by Christmas Eve! We are already in contact with a local church just about 6 miles or so away from the candle factory (in Mayfield, Kentucky) that saw the most loss of life. They said we can use their church as a distribution point.

Please feel free to send us an email, give us a call or stop by our church to make a donation and we pray that you will be blessed during this holiday season.

Merry Christmas,

Justin Blue, Lead Pastor with The Bridge Church

1509 Angell Rd

Mocksville, NC 27028

(336) 239-4208

tbcmocksville@yahoo.com

Updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBCMocksville

“I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something, and because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do something that I can do! ” -American author and Unitarian clergyman, Edward Everett Hale

We must not be hesitant to do what we can do. We may not be able to change the world, but we CAN do something to make an impact and together we can do even more!