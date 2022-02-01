Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers still needed in Charlotte!

You can volunteer to help assemble shoeboxes built online through February at the Charlotte Processing Center.

Volunteer shifts are available Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

You can volunteer as an individual or with family and friends. NOTE: All volunteers must be at least 13 years of age, regardless of a student’s grade level. If you have any questions regarding Processing Center volunteer opportunities, do not hesitate to contact us at OCCbasbo@samaritan.org or 800-442-9120.

DETAILS: https://www.occvolunteersignup.com/