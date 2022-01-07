Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed

Dates: Jan. 25—Feb. 26, 2022

Thank you if you ‘virtually packed a shoebox online’ through Operation Christmas Child. Now, volunteers are needed beginning January 25th at the Charlotte Processing Center to literally pack those online shoeboxes!

All volunteers in the building must be at least 13 years old.

*Frequently Asked Questions https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/