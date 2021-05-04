Due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, Operation Christmas Child needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning May 8 through the end of June 2021. *9am – 9pm, Tuesday thru Saturday through the end of June 2021.
Details and FAQ: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm
Joey White, Director of Domestic Operations with OCC, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the overwhelming amount of ‘shoeboxes’ built online during 2020. Now, there is a need for volunteers in May and June 2021. Listen now…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed in May and June - May 4, 2021
- Freebies and Deals for Teacher Appreciation Day (May 4) - May 4, 2021
- Tuesday News, May 04, 2021 - May 4, 2021