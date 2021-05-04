Search
Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed in May and June

Verne HillMay 04, 2021Comments Off on Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed in May and June

Due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, Operation Christmas Child needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning May 8 through the end of June 2021. *9am – 9pm, Tuesday thru Saturday through the end of June 2021.

Details and FAQ: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm

Joey White, Director of Domestic Operations with OCC, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the overwhelming amount of ‘shoeboxes’ built online during 2020.  Now, there is a need for volunteers in May and June 2021. Listen now…

Verne Hill

