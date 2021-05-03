Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed in Charlotte May + June 2021

Volunteers needed: Operation Christmas Child, due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, OCC needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning May 8 through the end of June! *Tuesday – Saturday / 9am – 9pm Details and FAQ here https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm

We praise God that hundreds of thousands of shoebox gifts were ordered this past year through the Operation Christmas Child Build a Shoebox Online! Before these shoeboxes can make their way to hard-to-reach countries with the message of His love, they must be assembled according to specific instructions this spring.

You’re invited to participate in this unique response to bless boys and girls around the world!

Volunteer opportunities are available starting May 8 at our Charlotte Processing Center. We’ll be taking safety precautions to help protect the health of our volunteers.