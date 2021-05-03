Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed in Charlotte May + June 2021

Volunteers needed: Operation Christmas Child, due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, OCC needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning May 8 through the end of June!
*Tuesday – Saturday / 9am – 9pm
Details and FAQ here https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm
