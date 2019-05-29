Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed June 11 + 12 in Charlotte

Volunteers are needed
Special ‘shoebox’ processing project
Tuesday, June 11th and Wednesday, June 12th.
9am til 9pm (3 hour shifts available)
Location: Charlotte Processing Center
7100 Forest Point Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Volunteers must be at least 13 years of age…
If you have any questions regarding Processing Center volunteer opportunities, contact us at occinfo@samaritan.org.
https://www.occvolunteersignup.com/
