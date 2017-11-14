(NOV 19, 2017) This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ
Operation Christmas Child: The Power of a Simple Gift ‘Full Circle’ Testimonials from…
‘Dania’ from the Middle East
‘Rachel’ from India
Special message from Franklin Graham (President, Samaritan’s Purse)
national Collection continues through this Monday (NOV 20, 2017)
www.operationchristmaschild.com
VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
