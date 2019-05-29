Open House: Smith Reynolds Airport (May 29)

*FREE admission for Wednesday evening.
The Canadian Snowbirds will fly their jets in an aerial demonstration around 6:30pm. Gates open at 5pm. The Snowbirds are members of the Royal Canadian Air Force and will be flying CT-114 Tutors, which are Canadian training aircraft.
https://www.facebook.com/WinstonSalemAirShow
Verne Hill
