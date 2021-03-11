Search
One Year Ago: News items covered on March 11, 2020

Verne Hill

NOTE: I was wondering what in the world we were covering ONE year ago in news (March 11, 2020).  Enjoy!  -verne

WBFJ News   Wednesday, March 11, 2020

No toilet paper, no hand sanitizer at the grocery store but this… International Delight: Peeps coffee creamer? Would you try it?  Have you tried it?

 

Election 2020: Joe Biden won Michigan’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state, dealing a serious blow to challenger Bernie Sanders. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/march/biden-and-sanders-battle-for-delegates-today-in-six-primary-contests

 

Update: It’s OK to use a disinfectant ‘wipe’ on Apple products.  According to the Apple website: Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204172

 

Good News: According to the CDC, It’s less likely that people will get a cold or the flu during the summer. Routinely seen coronaviruses often wane during summer months as buildings have more air circulation, tend to congregate less and people are more exposed to UV light which can kill viruses.  https://www.whio.com/news/local/how-does-weather-impact-the-spread-the-coronavirus/yi9WhVRS1T7cPgskB4eYJO/

 

ACC Tournament time March 2020: Wake Forest men’s basketball season is done for the year. The Deacs were eliminated from the ACC tourney last night losing to Pitt 81-72 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Pitt plays fifth-seeded N.C. State at 2:30pm tis afternoon. Clemson plays at noon.  UNC plays at 9:20pm. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-makes-another-early-exit-from-acc-tournament-and/article

 

Thrive 2020: The N-C-H-E annual Homeschool Conference is designed to serve the people of North Carolina in their journey of parent-directed home education. The event is for everyone, from new parents just exploring education alternatives to homeschooling veterans.  The NCHE Conference is May 28-30, 2020 in downtown Winston-Salem. (Twin City Quarter: Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott) Pre-registration happening now through May 21, 2020.  https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

 

CBN News: Israel has ramped up its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus by requiring anyone who enters the country to enter ‘quarantine for 14 days’. The policy will force people flying into Israel to enter a two-week home quarantine period and that it will be in effect for two weeks. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/march/number-of-coronavirus-cases-in-israel-jumps-to-76

 

 

The phrase that starts almost every heading dealing with this coronavirus: “Out of an abundance of caution…”

CDC: Simple things you can do to help keep you and others healthy.  #1 thing: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.  Stay home when you are sick.  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html

New: Duke University has extended Spring Break and temporarily canceled all face-to-face classes in midst of the coronavirus.   The university says all on-campus classes will be suspended until further notice and they will transition to ‘remote instruction’ for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/duke-university-cancels-classes-spring-break-coronavirus/

 

New: The YMCA Short Course National Championship scheduled for later this month at the Greensboro Aquatic Center has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus-concerns-force-ymca-to-cancel-short-course-national-championship-at-greensboro-aquatic-center/

 

A state of emergency has been declared by Governor Cooper in response to the potential spread of the COVID 19 coronavirus.  Our state has seven confirmed coronavirus cases: six in Wake County and one in Chatham County. None had required hospitalization as of Tuesday afternoon (March 10, 2020).   Those infected are in isolation at home. Governor Cooper and state health officials are stressing that individuals at high risk-  particularly those 65 and older, with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems – should stay at home and avoid most public events. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/stay-at-home-if-you-have-chronic-illnesses-governor-tells/article

 

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system is asking parents to keep sick students at home.  That applies to students who don’t feel well, present signs of illness and appear weak or ill, especially if they are running a temperature.  “We also do not want students to come back to school until they have gone without a fever for more than 24 hours…”  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/parents-are-asked-to-keep-sick-ws-fcs-students-at/article

 

 “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak. The decision to forgo the live studio audience was done as a precaution amid concerns over ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/jeopardy-and-wheel-of-fortune-to-tape-sans-audiences/

 

What bit of advice would you give the March 2020 YOU??

 

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostGiving the Gift of Life. Donate blood now
