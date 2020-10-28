ONE STOP EARLY VOTING: Same-Day Registration in NC

The 2020 early voting period ends Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Any registered voter or eligible individual in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting.”
Individuals who are not registered to vote in a county may register at early voting sites during the early voting period. After registering, the newly registered voter can immediately vote at that same site. This process is called “same-day registration.”
Unsure if you are registered? Find out if you are already registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search tool.
Find early voting sites: See early voting sites and schedules in your county with the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search. Hours and dates will appear after you click on the location. Note: Voting sites and schedules change for each election and are only available through the search tool once finalized.
How to Same-Day Register
Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. A voter attests to their eligibility by completing and signing a North Carolina Voter Registration Application (Spanish version.) The voter must prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address:
- North Carolina driver’s license
- Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, provided that the card includes the voter’s current name and address.
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.
- A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.
https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/how-register/register-person-during-early-voting
