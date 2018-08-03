One of the largest holiday parades in the Piedmont has ended?

After 58 years, organizers have ‘canceled’ the Holiday Caravan Parade in Salisbury, the board of directors said earlier in the week through a letter sent to parade participants.
The ‘parade’s cancellation’ follows a controversy last year when representatives of a local ‘homosexual support group’ were told they could not ride on a float ‘designated to a separate vendor.’
Read the entire explanation here https://www.salisburypost.com/2018/07/31/organizers-end-holiday-caravan-parade/
