One of the largest holiday parades in the Piedmont has ended?

Verne Hill Aug 03, 2018

After 58 years, organizers have ‘canceled’ the Holiday Caravan Parade in Salisbury, the board of directors said earlier in the week through a letter sent to parade participants.

The ‘parade’s cancellation’ follows a controversy last year when representatives of a local ‘homosexual support group’ were told they could not ride on a float ‘designated to a separate vendor.’

Read the entire explanation here   https://www.salisburypost.com/2018/07/31/organizers-end-holiday-caravan-parade/

