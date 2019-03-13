Search
One dad gets a flashy birthday surprise?

Mar 13, 2019

Many parents expect a call from their kids on their birthday, but one New Jersey dad is getting thousands of birthday wishes thanks to a prank from his sons.
Chris Ferry’s two sons couldn’t decide what to get their dad for his 62nd birthday. Then one of them had an idea.
How about a billboard. One with their father’s photo and cell number?!?
*So far the dad has received over 15,000 call and hits on social media.
So, what will the sons do to top this gift next year. Maybe get a bigger billboard?
Chris’ actual birthday is March 16, but the billboard will stay up until April 6…
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/12/new-jersey-man-birthday-wishes-sons-prank/3146488002/

