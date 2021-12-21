Search
Omicron symptoms. When should I get a Covid booster?

Verne HillDec 21, 2021

“The omicron variant of Covid-19 is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.”                           -Dr. Mandy Cohen

UPDATE: Tuesday, December 22,1, 2021

Omicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73% of new infections last week, according to the CDC. Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing U.S. infections. *Health officials are urging us to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated. https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/omicron-sweeps-across-nation-now-73-of-us-covid-19-cases

 

The top five early omicron symptoms reported in December 2021 include…

Runny nose

Headache

Fatigue (either mild or severe)

Sneezing

Sore throat

The latest data shows that omicron symptoms are predominantly cold-like symptoms — runny nose, headache, sore throat, and sneezing — so people should stay at home if sick. The early data suggests that omicron arrives with symptoms distinct from earlier variants, which caused more flu-like, initial symptoms.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/watch-out-for-these-5-early-omicron-symptoms-study-says/

 

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 5 and older.  Find a Vaccine or Booster here https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

 

When should you get a Covid booster?

Whether or not you’ve suffered a breakthrough case, you also need to WAIT until you’re eligible to receive the booster before getting the shot. Adults who received Pfizer or Moderna for their first round of vaccination are eligible six months after their second shot. Adults who received Johnson & Johnson are eligible two months after their first shot. For those reasons, the CDC still recommends eligible people get a booster shot, even if they’ve had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

 

Do you still need a booster shot if you just had COVID?

First, you should wait to recover from all your COVID-19 symptoms, says the CDC. If you’ve tested positive for the virus, you should also wait until you meet all the requirements to end your quarantine before you seek out a booster. That means you can get a booster shot as soon as 10 days after your COVID symptoms started.

“People who have been infected should wait until after they have gotten better – and they may want to wait even longer after that – but it is suggested that they get a booster, if they are recommended for it,” said David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

 

The CDC offers two reasons why you should wait before getting a booster.  -If you were treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a booster. -If you were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-A or MIS-C), you should also wait 90 days and talk to your doctor. https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/vaccine/do-you-still-need-a-booster-shot-if-you-just-had-covid/

 

 

 

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
'Clara Barton' Community Blood Drive, Dec 22
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

