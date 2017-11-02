Omega House Family Restaurant lets a simple t-shirt express their views

“I Proudly Stand for the Flag, and Kneel for the Cross.”
For the past two Sundays, the restaurant’s wait staff and hostess have worn T-shirts that say “I Proudly Stand for the Flag — And Kneel for the Cross.” The shirts also display a cross with dog tags hanging from it.
Some employees at Omega House Family Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway are wearing T-shirts to support the American flag in response to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
Kimberly Vega, a co-owner of the restaurant, telling WBFJ by phone that “We wanted to take a stand and honor our veterans and honor the country we live in. I’m not doing it to offend anyone.”
