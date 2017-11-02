Search
Omega House Family Restaurant lets a simple t-shirt express their views

Verne Hill Nov 02, 2017

“I Proudly Stand for the Flag, and Kneel for the Cross.”

For the past two Sundays, the restaurant’s wait staff and hostess have worn T-shirts that say “I Proudly Stand for the Flag — And Kneel for the Cross.” The shirts also display a cross with dog tags hanging from it.

Some employees at Omega House Family Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway are wearing T-shirts to support the American flag in response to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Kimberly Vega, a co-owner of the restaurant, telling WBFJ by phone that “We wanted to take a stand and honor our veterans and honor the country we live in.  I’m not doing it to offend anyone.”

