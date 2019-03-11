Search
Verne HillMar 11, 2019Comments Off on Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin dies from suicide at 23.

Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, passed away from an apparent suicide last Friday (March 8). 

Kelly was only 23 years old…

Kelly Catlin was a grad student at Stanford University while training for track cycling as a member of the national team and racing as a professional road cyclist. She also excelled at the violin and as an artist.

Her family sharing that “their hurt is unbelievable.”

Need help?  National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential support for people in distress. Call 1-800-273-8255.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/us-olympic-cycling-medalist-kelly-catlin-dies-at/article_ad4241b3-4f1f-5ccc-bef9-02f9d06f4b7c.html

