Home Blog Old Salem will remain open while needed utility work happens this year

Old Salem will remain open while needed utility work happens this year

Verne HillJan 09, 2018Comments Off on Old Salem will remain open while needed utility work happens this year

From the coffee pot to the traffic circle on Main Street,  Frank Vagnone  (Old Salem’s President) sees the $11 million  in utility and sidewalk work  as a chance to better explain some of Old Salem’s history to visitors.  “Old Salem is considered to be one of the most important architectural sites in the nation. It is quite possible that we will be able to tell stories and narratives as the ground is being dug up that we normally wouldn’t be able to tell.”

*Old Salem was one of the first places in the colonies that had running water piped directly into their buildings.

*Good News: Old Salem will remain open while the work proceeds a block at a time over the next year.

BUT, “(Work crews) will have to be pulled off at Christmas and for the Easter sunrise service…”     Winston-Salem Journal   https://goo.gl/edPgLp

 

Verne Hill

