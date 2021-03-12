Old Salem Easter Sunrise Service will be ‘livestream’ again

Livestream ONLY. The 249th Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem will be held ‘virtually’ on Easter Sunday (April 4, 2021). NO outdoor component this Easter.

The Board of Elders of the Salem Congregation making the decision to go ‘livestream only’ again this Easter due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Details and broadcast info online at www.moraviansunrise.org

http://www.salemcongregation.org/salem-congregation-ministries/easter-sunrise-service-2/