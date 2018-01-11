Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Your old Polly Pocket toys could be worth hundreds of dollars

Your old Polly Pocket toys could be worth hundreds of dollars

Verne HillJan 11, 2018Comments Off on Your old Polly Pocket toys could be worth hundreds of dollars

Like

Remember the Polly Pocket craze in the ‘90s? The dolls were tiny (less than an inch high), so they were the perfect size for little hands to hold. While they may be miniature, those toys can now fetch big bucks online. Not every old Polly Pocket toy is valuable, but certain sets can sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay and other sites. Read more…

Article: https://www.today.com/home/vintage-polly-pocket-sets-sell-ebay-big-bucks-t120983

Ebay: Top 5 Tips on Purchasing Vintage Polly Pocket Dolls
Ebay Collectors Guide: http://www.ebay.com/gds/Top-5-Tips-on-Purchasing-Vintage-Polly-Pocket-Dolls-/10000000177742693/g.html

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPraying for Leo
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Praying for Leo

Verne HillJan 11, 2018

Thursday News, JAN 11, 2018

Verne HillJan 11, 2018

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJan 10, 2018

Community Events

Jan
11
Thu
6:00 pm Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 11 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rev+Flow by REFIT®  is a dynamic 6-week pilot program workout that’s easy on your joints without compromising the intensity of your workout. REV+FLOW strengthens bodies and sculpts muscles through targeted music-based movements and resistance training. It’s[...]
Jan
13
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am New Year’s Kick-Off Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
New Year’s Kick-Off Conference @ Old Salem Visitor Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Theme: “A New Episode” Guest Speaker: Arlene Crump Peebles / Music: Warren Newkirk It’s Free / For more info: (336) 764.5133 Presented by Alabaster Place, Inc.
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
10:00 am Single Mom & Kids Morning Out @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Single Mom & Kids Morning Out @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 13 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
This FREE event is specifically for Single Moms and their Kids. It will be a time to meet and greet…a time for coffee and donuts…a time to create and color…a time to dance and sing…a[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes