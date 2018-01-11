Your old Polly Pocket toys could be worth hundreds of dollars

Remember the Polly Pocket craze in the ‘90s? The dolls were tiny (less than an inch high), so they were the perfect size for little hands to hold. While they may be miniature, those toys can now fetch big bucks online. Not every old Polly Pocket toy is valuable, but certain sets can sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay and other sites. Read more…
Article: https://www.today.com/home/vintage-polly-pocket-sets-sell-ebay-big-bucks-t120983
Ebay: Top 5 Tips on Purchasing Vintage Polly Pocket Dolls
Ebay Collectors Guide: http://www.ebay.com/gds/Top-5-Tips-on-Purchasing-Vintage-Polly-Pocket-Dolls-/10000000177742693/g.html
