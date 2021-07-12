Your old mobile phone could be worth thousands?

Do you have old mobile phones lying around the house?
Antiques website LoveAntiques.com has put together a list of the most valuable old-school mobile phones, At the top of the list is a rare pre-production prototype model of the very first iPhone – which hit stores back in 2007.
If you’re lucky enough to have one, it’s apparently worth a whopping $13,800 dollars (or 10,000 pounds).
Check out the Top 10 on the News Blog…
Pre-production Prototype iPhone 1
Motorola 8000x
Nokia 7700
Mobira Senator NMT
IBM Simon Personal Communicator
Nokia Sapphire 8800
Technophone PC105T
Orbitel Citiphone
Ericsson R290 Satellite Phone
Rainbow StarTAC
https://www.ladbible.com/news/technology-got-an-old-mobile-phone-lying-around-it-could-be-worth-thousands-20210709
