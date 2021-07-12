Your old mobile phone could be worth thousands?

Do you have old mobile phones lying around the house?

Antiques website LoveAntiques.com has put together a list of the most valuable old-school mobile phones, At the top of the list is a rare pre-production prototype model of the very first iPhone – which hit stores back in 2007.

If you’re lucky enough to have one, it’s apparently worth a whopping $13,800 dollars (or 10,000 pounds).

Check out the Top 10 on the News Blog…

Pre-production Prototype iPhone 1

Motorola 8000x

Nokia 7700

Mobira Senator NMT

IBM Simon Personal Communicator

Nokia Sapphire 8800

Technophone PC105T

Orbitel Citiphone

Ericsson R290 Satellite Phone

Rainbow StarTAC

https://www.ladbible.com/news/technology-got-an-old-mobile-phone-lying-around-it-could-be-worth-thousands-20210709