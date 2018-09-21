Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Officials: Do NOT travel east toward Wilmington, various Coastal areas

Officials: Do NOT travel east toward Wilmington, various Coastal areas

Verne HillSep 21, 2018Comments Off on Officials: Do NOT travel east toward Wilmington, various Coastal areas

Like

Bottom Line: Roads that are clear at one time may not be later.

Many roads remain impassable due to flooding and road conditions are continuing to change.

Travel is not recommended in the following counties: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, western Craven (west of U.S. 17), Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, southern Johnston (south of U.S. 70), Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and southern Wayne (south of U.S. 70 Business).

There are many roads where water levels will continue to rise making the roads impassable during the next 72 hours or more depending on when the local rivers crest. Although water is receding on some roads, those roads and bridges may be damaged and road closures are still in effect. Motorists should follow signs to avoid dangerous roads.

 

Under normal conditions, GPS systems are reliable for navigation but are less reliable in the aftermath of a hurricane when conditions are frequently changing. As such, motorists should avoid completely relying on their GPS systems for roadway information as these systems may re-route them to a road that is closed.

Many areas affected by the storm only have a few safe roads in and out. These routes are vital for recovery efforts and need to be kept clear of excess traffic and stalled or wrecked vehicles that can hinder recovery work. Motorists are urged to keep those routes clear for law enforcement, fire, EMS, National Guard, utility companies, and others who must have access to the hardest-hit areas of the state.

“We’re working hard to get essentials such as food, water and fuel to the hardest-hit parts of our state,” said Mike Sprayberry, director of the N.C. Division of Emergency Management. “Residents and visitors can help us by staying away from the areas most impacted by the hurricane while these relief efforts are in full swing.”

Sections of Interstates 95 and 40 remain flooded with multiple closures.  At this time, there is not a safe, stable or reliable route for the public to use to get to and from Wilmington.

Traffic using I-95 South from Virginia should use U.S. 64 West (Exit 138) to Interstate 540 West to I-40 West to U.S. 321 South to I-85 South. Follow directions in South Carolina to re-access I-95.

Roads that are clear at one time may not be later.  Get the latest information on travel conditions from www.DriveNC.gov.

 

From Raleigh to Kinston

I-440 to U.S. 64 East

Take Exit 436 to U.S. 264 East

U.S. 264 East to N.C. 11 South in Greenville

Continue on N.C. 11 South to Kinston

 

From Raleigh to New Bern

I-440 to U.S. 64 East

Take Exit 436 to U.S. 264 East

U.S. 264 East through Greenville to Washington

In Washington, take U.S. 264 East to U.S. 17 South

U.S. 17 South to New Bern

 

From Raleigh to Havelock

I-440 to U.S. 64 East

Take Exit 436 to U.S. 264 East

U.S. 264 East through Greenville to Washington

In Washington, take U.S. 264 East to U.S. 17 South

U.S. 17 South to New Bern

In New Bern, take U.S. 17 South to U.S. 70 East

U.S. 70 East to Havelock

 

From Raleigh to Morehead City

I-440 to U.S. 64 East

Take Exit 436 to U.S. 264 East

U.S. 264 East through Greenville to Washington

In Washington, take U.S. 264 East to U.S. 17 South

U.S. 17 South to New Bern

In New Bern, take U.S. 17 South to U.S. 70 East

U.S. 70 East through Havelock to Morehead City

 

From Raleigh to Jacksonville

I-440 to U.S. 64 East

U.S. 264 East through Greenville to Washington

U.S. 17 South to New Bern

U.S. 70 East to Morehead City

N.C. 24 West to Jacksonville

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTraffic Alert: Bus 40 closed this weekend in downtown Winston-Salem
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘See you at the Pole’ 2018 happens this Wednesday (Sept 26, 2018)

Verne HillSep 21, 2018

Traffic Alert: Bus 40 closed this weekend in downtown Winston-Salem

Verne HillSep 21, 2018

Samaritan’s Purse, faith based teams on the ground down East

Verne HillSep 21, 2018

Community Events

Sep
21
Fri
all-day Marriage Conference @ Mile 2 Church (Lexington)
Marriage Conference @ Mile 2 Church (Lexington)
Sep 21 – Sep 23 all-day
Theme: “Til Death – Convenantal Love” This is a FREE three-day conference that will include sessions, activities, games & more! Here is the schedule… 9/21 @ 7:00pm 9/22 @ 9:00am – 3:00pm 9/23 @ 10:00am[...]
2:00 pm Indoor Yard Sale @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Indoor Yard Sale @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Sep 21 @ 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Proceeds: Youth Ministries 336.463.2681 The yard sale continues Saturday, September 22 (7-2)
7:00 pm Andrew Wommack @ Freedom Christian Center (Charlotte)
Andrew Wommack @ Freedom Christian Center (Charlotte)
Sep 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Andrew Wommack is an evangelist, preacher and host of the daily radio program “The Gospel Truth.” He’s also founder of Charis Bible College in Colorado. All services are FREE and Childcare will be provided 704.392.0137[...]
7:30 pm “Moonlight Madness” 5k & Fun Run @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
“Moonlight Madness” 5k & Fun Run @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
Sep 21 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Registration: 5k: $33 (before 8/31)   /  $38.00 (after 9/1) Fun Run: $15.00 (before 8/31)  /  $20.00 (after 9/1) http://www.moonlightmadness5k.com Proceeds: United Way of Forsyth County Post-race party to follow race!
Sep
22
Sat
7:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Indoor Yard Sale @ Courtney Baptist Church (Yadkinville)
Sep 22 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Youth Ministries 336.463.2681 The yard sale begins Friday, September 21 (2-7pm)
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes