Home Blog October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Verne HillOct 01, 2019

Fact: According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million women and men fall victim to domestic abuse every year.

EVENT: A purple tree lighting ceremony happens tonight at 6pm at the Melvin Municipal Office Building on Washington Street in Greensboro.

The ceremony will also kick-off a new community initiative, “Abuse Is Never Okay.”

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/national-domestic-violence-awareness-month/

WBFJ Your Family Station

