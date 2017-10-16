Search
October is Clergy Appreciation Month

October is Clergy Appreciation Month

Oct 16, 2017

FACT: 80% of pastors battle with severe stress, fear and isolation

Our ministry leaders need our encouragement.  It’s more than just a nice thing to do.  It matters.  It’s biblical…

1 Thessalonians 5:11 – “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”

Proverbs 16:24 – “Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.”

1 Peter 4:8-9 –  “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling.”

Clearly, as brothers and sisters in Christ, we are called to encourage and edify one another, including our pastors and ministry leaders. It’s not complicated.

A smile, a note, a word of appreciation are just a few simple ways you can brighten your pastor’s day.

Check out Energize Ministries for more info…

https://www.facebook.com/energizeministries

http://energizeministries.com/latest-news/it-matters/

 

Clergy Appreciation Month (Focus on the Family)

Resources: https://goo.gl/7d1mFu

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

WBFJ Your Family Station

