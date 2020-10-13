October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer. Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!
Dr. Alexandra Thomas, Professor of Hematology and Oncology with Wake Forest Baptist Health, talk with Verne + Wally (WBFJ Radio) about breast cancer awareness.
Dr Thomas will discuss the 3 teared approach to fighting breast cancer including Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment. #1 risk factor for breast cancer is alcohol consumption.
Some myths: You should hold off getting a mammogram during COVID? Mammograms actually cause cancer? Age as a factor (Younger ladies getting BC) + No family history, no risk? Myth…
Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.
WEB: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Diagnostic-Tools/Mammogram
