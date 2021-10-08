OCT 08: Fall Color in the High Country

Weekly update on Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 8, 2021)
It’s been wet and warm in the northern mountains the past week. This will ‘slow down’ color development a few days. The leaves are at 30% to 40% ‘fall color’ with peak color expected next weekend at the higher elevations!
Source: ‘The Fall Color Guy’ Dr Howard Neufeld, Professor of Biology at App State
