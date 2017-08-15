OCC: Volunteers, kids killed in bus crash in Madsgascar

“Pray for those affected by this tragedy. Please take a moment to also pray for those who will embark on similar journeys in the future.” –Franklin Graham (Samaritan’s Purse)

Several volunteers and children associated with Operation Christmas Child recently killed in a tragic bus crash in Madagascar.

A total of 34 people died when their bus – headed for a church service in Madagascar – veered off the road and into a ravine in a single vehicle accident.

Eight of the victims were volunteer teachers with Operation Christmas Child – a program aimed at delivering shoeboxes (as well as the Gospel) to underprivileged children. Another 12 of the victims were children who had recently graduated from the “Greatest Journey discipleship program” through Operation Christmas Child. https://goo.gl/KmrrNX

