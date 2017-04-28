Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog NYC: Posh Public Bathroom with Classical music and Fresh flowers?
bryant-bathroom_1493315809864_3215049_ver1.0

NYC: Posh Public Bathroom with Classical music and Fresh flowers?

Verne HillApr 28, 2017Comments Off on NYC: Posh Public Bathroom with Classical music and Fresh flowers?

Like

 In a park amid skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: a posh public bathroom that cost nearly $300,000, complete with freshly delivered flowers, imported tiles, classical music and artwork.

 The free-of-charge, air-conditioned splendor, inspired by visits to the city’s priciest hotels, is open to everyone. More than 1 million people a year are expected to use the facility, park officials said.

On Thursday, two bathroom attendants held toilet tissue that a park official cut as the inaugural ribbon for the high-tech facility housed in a landmarked Beaux Arts building behind the New York Public Library in Manhattan. The toilets, in 310 square feet divided between the women’s and men’s sides, are reopening after a three-month renovation.

The eye-popping, LED-illuminated elegance is unusual in a city where public toilets are scarce and generally grungy.

The team behind the new posh public bathroom visited the Waldorf Astoria and other luxury hotels for inspiration.

A few out-of-town companies provided donations not included in the facility’s $280,000 cost. The Japanese luxury brand Toto contributed self-flushing, energy-saving toilets and hands-free faucets and wash basins. Brill Hygienic Products Inc., of Delray Beach, Florida, supplied sanitary, electronic seat covers that rotate with each use.

Attendants with mops keep everything clean from 7 a.m. until midnight during the warm months and until 10 p.m. the rest of the year. By park rules, no tips are allowed.

Note: With the improvement of the park, the number of visitors has increased. And so has the wait. On the women’s side, the wait could be as long as 20 minutes.  https://goo.gl/PBVGLm

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHershey: "Flavors of America"
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

170426_gma_mandisa_int2_0821_12x5_1600

Mandisa: Depression almost took my life

Verne HillApr 28, 2017

strawberries

Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you

Verne HillApr 28, 2017

skippys-vert-80215

Former owner of ‘Skippy’s Hot Dogs’ passes…

Verne HillApr 28, 2017

Community Events

Apr
28
Fri
all-day “Radiant” Girls Retreat @ Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia)
“Radiant” Girls Retreat @ Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia)
Apr 28 – Apr 30 all-day
The “Radiant” Girls Retreat is an annual weekend-long retreat for girls in middle school and high school. Our desire is for girls to grow in their relationship with Jesus and with others. “Radiant” is filled with[...]
all-day Christian Mime Conference @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (Winston-Salem)
Christian Mime Conference @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (Winston-Salem)
Apr 28 all-day
Over 60 ministries from 30 states will perform in the largest mime conference in the country! Scholarships & Internships available Registration: $45 – $70 (per person) http://www.wsfairgrounds.com 919.342.8222 Schedule: Thursday 9-3 – Mini Dance, Mime,[...]
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 28 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
7:00 pm Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ PNC Arena (Raleigh)
Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ PNC Arena (Raleigh)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Special Guests: Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick Tickets: $21.95 – $29.95 (per person)  /  $19.95 – $24.95 (group 10+) $33.95 (day of concert – per person)  /  $29.95 (day of concert – group 10+) http://www.outcrytour.com[...]
7:00 pm The Protest @ The River Church (Midway Community)
The Protest @ The River Church (Midway Community)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Special Musical Guest: Forever At Last & Relentless Flood Theme: “Amped Up” The concert is FREE  /  336.341.8636 Presented by D13 Live Music Events & The River Church

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes