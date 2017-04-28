NYC: Posh Public Bathroom with Classical music and Fresh flowers?

In a park amid skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: a posh public bathroom that cost nearly $300,000, complete with freshly delivered flowers, imported tiles, classical music and artwork.

The free-of-charge, air-conditioned splendor, inspired by visits to the city’s priciest hotels, is open to everyone. More than 1 million people a year are expected to use the facility, park officials said.

On Thursday, two bathroom attendants held toilet tissue that a park official cut as the inaugural ribbon for the high-tech facility housed in a landmarked Beaux Arts building behind the New York Public Library in Manhattan. The toilets, in 310 square feet divided between the women’s and men’s sides, are reopening after a three-month renovation.

The eye-popping, LED-illuminated elegance is unusual in a city where public toilets are scarce and generally grungy.

The team behind the new posh public bathroom visited the Waldorf Astoria and other luxury hotels for inspiration.

A few out-of-town companies provided donations not included in the facility’s $280,000 cost. The Japanese luxury brand Toto contributed self-flushing, energy-saving toilets and hands-free faucets and wash basins. Brill Hygienic Products Inc., of Delray Beach, Florida, supplied sanitary, electronic seat covers that rotate with each use.

Attendants with mops keep everything clean from 7 a.m. until midnight during the warm months and until 10 p.m. the rest of the year. By park rules, no tips are allowed.

Note: With the improvement of the park, the number of visitors has increased. And so has the wait. On the women’s side, the wait could be as long as 20 minutes. https://goo.gl/PBVGLm