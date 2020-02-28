NWS: Preparing for Severe Weather

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina
March 1-7, 2020
- Monday: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes
- Tuesday: Ways to receive severe weather alerts
- Wednesday: Staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike
- Thursday: Lightning safety
- Friday: Flash flood safety
- Saturday: Make a plan and encourage others to do the same
A Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30am…
https://www.weather.gov/rah/2020ncswpw
