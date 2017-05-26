NWS: EF2 tornadoes confirmed

Powerful: Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed that the tornadoes which touched down Wednesday afternoon (one in Yadkin County and another in Stokes) were EF-2 tornadoes with maximum wind speeds of 125 mph. Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/GEiyJH

Lost and Found: A photograph belonging to a family in the Courtney community (Yadkin County) was found 35 miles away north of Sauratown Mountain (Stokes County) after Wednesday’s tornado.

“I looked up and here is the piece of paper floating down,” said Jimmy Beasley, who found the photo of a young girl after the storm passed Wednesday.

Beasley telling Fox 8 that he wanted to find who the photograph belonged to so he shared it on his Facebook page. The girl in the photo is Ashley Baity.

The photo came from Baity’s mother’s home in Courtney, which was destroyed by the tornado – 35 miles away.

**Jimmy met Ashley the next day with the photograph, a card and a new frame for her mom, who survived the storm with lacerations. “I think that it was a higher power,” Ashley said. “God telling us that it was all going to be OK and that we are going to pick up the pieces.” (And move forward) https://goo.gl/n3AeSy

Volunteers from Blaise Baptist Church in Mocksville normally travel out of state helping disaster victims — but not on Thursday. Richard Coggins stayed in his own community cleaning up storm damage at a neighbor’s home. Coggins (age 78) said the volunteer work helps keep him young. Coggins volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse and the North Carolina Baptist Men’s organization. https://goo.gl/3KOhyj