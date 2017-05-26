Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog NWS: EF2 tornadoes confirmed

NWS: EF2 tornadoes confirmed

Verne HillMay 26, 2017Comments Off on NWS: EF2 tornadoes confirmed

Like

Powerful: Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed that the tornadoes which touched down Wednesday afternoon (one in Yadkin County and another in Stokes) were EF-2 tornadoes with maximum wind speeds of 125 mph.  Winston-Salem Journal  https://goo.gl/GEiyJH

 

Lost and Found: A photograph belonging to a family in the Courtney community (Yadkin County) was found 35 miles away north of Sauratown Mountain (Stokes County) after Wednesday’s tornado.

“I looked up and here is the piece of paper floating down,” said Jimmy Beasley, who found the photo of a young girl after the storm passed Wednesday.

Beasley telling Fox 8 that he wanted to find who the photograph belonged to so he shared it on his Facebook page. The girl in the photo is Ashley Baity.

The photo came from Baity’s mother’s home in Courtney, which was destroyed by the tornado  – 35 miles away.

**Jimmy met Ashley the next day with the photograph, a card and a new frame for her mom, who survived the storm with lacerations.  “I think that it was a higher power,” Ashley said. “God telling us that it was all going to be OK and that we are going to pick up the pieces.” (And move forward)   https://goo.gl/n3AeSy

 

Volunteers from Blaise Baptist Church in Mocksville normally travel out of state helping disaster victims — but not on Thursday.  Richard Coggins stayed in his own community cleaning up storm damage at a neighbor’s home.  Coggins (age 78) said the volunteer work helps keep him young.  Coggins volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse and the North Carolina Baptist Men’s organization.   https://goo.gl/3KOhyj

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFriday News, May 26, 2017
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Friday News, May 26, 2017

Verne HillMay 26, 2017

May is Military Appreciation Month

Verne HillMay 25, 2017

NCHE Homeschool Conference (INFO)

Verne HillMay 25, 2017

Community Events

May
26
Fri
all-day North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 26 all-day
The conference will include: Workshops, College Showcases, Book Fair & much more! http://www.nche/conference 336.727.2976 Hours of conference: 5/25  (1:00 – 10:45pm) 5/26  (9:00am – 10:45pm) 5/27  (9:00am – 6:00pm)  
11:30 am Pat Williams @ Flow Club Restaurant @ BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)
Pat Williams @ Flow Club Restaurant @ BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Pat Williams is a motivational speaker and sports executive, currently serving as a senior vice president of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.This is a leadership luncheon for pastors, ministers and other clergymen or women presented by[...]
7:30 pm Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: Jesus & His Disciples Ministry It’s Free  /  336.575.7617 The bible study will be in English and Spanish. This church is an extension of Iglesias Bautista Bethel located in Rio Grande Puerto Rico.
7:30 pm North Carolina Brass Band @ Brendle Recital Hall @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Brass Band @ Brendle Recital Hall @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
The NC Brass Band will present patriotic music in observance of Memorial Day. Tickets: $20.00 (General Admission)  /  $5.00 (Students) http://www.ncbrassband.org   The NC Brass Band are also performing at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro,[...]
May
27
Sat
all-day North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 27 all-day
The conference will include: Workshops, College Showcases, Book Fair & much more! http://www.nche/conference 336.727.2976 Hours of conference: 5/25  (1:00 – 10:45pm) 5/26  (9:00am – 10:45pm) 5/27  (9:00am – 6:00pm)  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes