November is National Caregivers Month

53 million: According to Mental Health America there are more than 53 million Americans who are unpaid caregivers to family, friends and neighbors. Being a caregiver can be challenging. A special event for caregivers coming up…

EVENT: Free ‘Virtual Caregiver Wellness Summit’ is set for Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 pm.

You can participate by visiting the Senior Services’ website at seniorservicesinc.org or the Senior Services Facebook page at facebook.com/seniorservicesinc to receive valuable information about caregiver wellness, self-care and stress relief.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-a-time-to-recognize-caregivers/