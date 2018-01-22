Novant and Wake Forest Baptist agree to share info

Under the program, nicknamed “Happy Together,” Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center now share patient information through Epic’s patient portal, called MyChart.
The collaborative effort strives to improve understanding of medications, lab results, plan of care and follow-up appointments when it comes to patients.
Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/cwzfbA
