Novant: Volunteers needed at Vaccine Clinic

Volunteers needed: Novant Health is needing volunteers to assist with a ‘Community Vaccine Clinic’ this Saturday (Jan 30, 2021) from 8am to 4pm at St. Peter’s Church & World Outreach Center on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.

No medical experience necessary.

Volunteers needed as greeters, parking lot attendants, runners, and other tasks.

Sign Up Here: https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/detail/…