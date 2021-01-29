Novant: Volunteers needed at Vaccine Clinic

Volunteers needed: Novant Health is needing volunteers to assist with a ‘Community Vaccine Clinic’ this Saturday (Jan 30, 2021) from 8am to 4pm at St. Peter’s Church & World Outreach Center on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.
No medical experience necessary.
Volunteers needed as greeters, parking lot attendants, runners, and other tasks.
Sign Up Here: https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/detail/…
