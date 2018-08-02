Search
Pelvic Health Center / Novant Health

Aug 02, 2018

Whether you suffer from urinary incontinence or need surgical intervention for your pelvic health ailment or concern, Novant Health Pelvic Health Center – Winston-Salem offers comprehensive care for both men and women. We start with an accurate diagnosis and then personalize a treatment plan that works for you and your life.

Sandy LaComa – Physical Therapist, NOVANT Health Pelvic Health Center

(336) 718-6700           9336) 277-6079

770 Highland Oaks, Suite 100

Winston-Salem, NC

https://www.novanthealth.org/clinic-locations/novant-health-pelvic-health-center—winston-salem/our-services.aspx

Our pelvic health services include incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse (falling down) of the bladder, rectum, bowel, uterus, or vagina from normal position, complex cases where previous procedures have failed, referral services and Mona Lisa Touch, a non-invasive surgical procedure for vaginal health. We also have a pelvic pain specialist who focuses on both medical and surgical management of pelvic pain.

We offer diagnosis, management and treatment for pelvic health disorders including:

  • Male/female urology issues
  • Urinary incontinence
  • Urinary frequency and urgency
  • Pelvic organ prolapse
  • Rectal prolapse
  • Difficulty in bladder and bowel emptying
  • Fecal incontinence
  • Painful bladder syndrome

 

In studio guest:  August 02, 2018 7:30 til 8am

 

 

