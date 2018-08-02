Pelvic Health Center / Novant Health

Whether you suffer from urinary incontinence or need surgical intervention for your pelvic health ailment or concern, Novant Health Pelvic Health Center – Winston-Salem offers comprehensive care for both men and women. We start with an accurate diagnosis and then personalize a treatment plan that works for you and your life.

Sandy LaComa – Physical Therapist, NOVANT Health Pelvic Health Center

Our pelvic health services include incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse (falling down) of the bladder, rectum, bowel, uterus, or vagina from normal position, complex cases where previous procedures have failed, referral services and Mona Lisa Touch, a non-invasive surgical procedure for vaginal health. We also have a pelvic pain specialist who focuses on both medical and surgical management of pelvic pain.

We offer diagnosis, management and treatment for pelvic health disorders including:

Male/female urology issues

Urinary incontinence

Urinary frequency and urgency

Pelvic organ prolapse

Rectal prolapse

Difficulty in bladder and bowel emptying

Fecal incontinence

Painful bladder syndrome

