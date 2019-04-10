Search
Novant Health announces $181.4 million upgrade to Forsyth Medical

Apr 10, 2019

In a major step to continue its commitment to unrivaled patient care and growth in the Winston-Salem area, Novant Health is pleased to announce a $181.4 million capital investment toward Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

 

The new community investment will enrich the patient experience and is the largest sum in the history of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center’s Silas Creek Parkway campus. It is the first significant capital investment at the medical center since the North Tower of the hospital opened in 2007. The coming enhancements at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center are a part of Novant Health’s long-term strategic plan for the Winston-Salem area.

 

“With this investment, we’re enhancing the delivery of state-of-the-art tertiary care in North Carolina,” said Chad Setliff, president and chief operating officer, Forsyth Medical Center. “Over the last few years, we’ve collected input from our patients, providers and team members to ensure this project makes the best impact for our entire community. I’m proud of Novant Health’s commitment to the Winston-Salem area and look forward to seeing our upgraded facility serve our community for years to come.”

 

The upgrades are the first phase in a multiphase plan for Forsyth Medical Center, and the work for Phase 1 will itself be a multiyear project. Phase 1 includes:

 

  • Sustainability infrastructure
  • Upgrades to patient rooms
  • Enhancement of women’s and children’s center and services
  • Facility kitchen remodel and expansion
  • Design of a future critical care tower

 

Upon completion of Phase 1, about 25% of patient rooms at the hospital will be new or renovated. Existing rooms will be upgraded with attention paid to lighting, paint and noise mitigation on nursing units to support patient and team member experience. The updates to the Women & Children’s Institute & Innovation Center have been strategically designed to best benefit mothers and families during delivery and through the transition home. These upgrades and innovations will ensure top-of-the-line nursing care and procedural units.

 

Forsyth Medical Center’s growth in recent decades has centered on the expansion of access to local communities through Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, both departments of Forsyth Medical Center. The Phase 1 investment will enhance Forsyth’s existing infrastructure, addressing long-term sustainability and also expanding capacity for the facility to grow strategically in areas such as neurology and stroke care, heart and vascular, oncology, and women’s and children’s care.

 

“Our board of directors shares a sense of great excitement with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center’s leaders and with our community stakeholders,” said Joia Johnson, board chairwoman for Forsyth Medical Center. “This level of investment shows the strength of Novant Health’s continued commitment toward growth and will provide significant benefits for the Winston-Salem community and surrounding areas. This investment will make a positive long-term difference toward the local economy and help ensure that patients and their families continue to receive high-quality health care close to home.”

 

Forsyth Medical Center’s predecessor hospital was founded by a group of local women in 1887. Forsyth Medical Center opened at its current location on Silas Creek Parkway in 1964 under the name Forsyth Memorial Hospital. In 1984, the hospital property was deeded from Forsyth County to Carolina Medicorp Inc. (CMI), a nonprofit organization. In 1997, CMI and Presbyterian Healthcare in Charlotte merged to form Novant Health, a leading provider of medical care in the southeastern United States.

www.novanthealth.org

 

 

