Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Novant to ‘halts some elective surgeries’ beginning Wednesday

Novant to ‘halts some elective surgeries’ beginning Wednesday

Verne HillJan 04, 2022Comments Off on Novant to ‘halts some elective surgeries’ beginning Wednesday

Like

Novant halts some surgeries at Forsyth Medical Center in response to latest COVID surge

Novant Health will temporarily stop performing certain elective surgeries at Forsyth Medical Center in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “All non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to a later date to ensure hospital capacity is maintained for emergencies,” said a statement from Novant.

The freeze on certain elective surgeries begins Wednesday (Jan 5) and is projected to end Friday (Jan 7) but could be extended “until we have a better idea of the (patient) volumes we have to address,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-halts-some-surgeries-at-forsyth-medical-center-in-response-to-covid-surge/article_7a38b0ac-6d71-11ec-956c-cbcb0d6cf06f.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTimeline: January 6, 2021 revisited
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJan 05, 2022

Tips: What to do if high winds damaged my roof?

Verne HillJan 05, 2022

Wednesday News, January 05, 2022

Verne HillJan 05, 2022

Community Events

Dec
1
Wed
all-day Vintage Bible College Winter Qua... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Winter Qua... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2021 – Jan 9 2022 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Tuesday & Thursday The Winter Quarter begins January[...]
Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes