Novant to ‘halts some elective surgeries’ beginning Wednesday

Novant halts some surgeries at Forsyth Medical Center in response to latest COVID surge

Novant Health will temporarily stop performing certain elective surgeries at Forsyth Medical Center in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “All non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to a later date to ensure hospital capacity is maintained for emergencies,” said a statement from Novant.

The freeze on certain elective surgeries begins Wednesday (Jan 5) and is projected to end Friday (Jan 7) but could be extended “until we have a better idea of the (patient) volumes we have to address,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-halts-some-surgeries-at-forsyth-medical-center-in-response-to-covid-surge/article_7a38b0ac-6d71-11ec-956c-cbcb0d6cf06f.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1