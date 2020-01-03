NOVANT: Fitness for the New Year

Ryan Billings is a Clinical administrator with Novant Health. Ryan worked as the head strength and conditioning coach at High Point University for 12 years.
Fitness Tips to help with our Goals for the New Year…
Get a physical!
Set realistic, common sense goals
Keep encouraged
Trainers + Accountability partners
Great articles from Novant Health…
5 ways you’re sabotaging your workout
Tips from a fitness expert on making the most out of your workout
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/5-ways-youre-sabotaging-your-workout-and-what-to-do-about-it
Losing weight in 2020
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/the-5-worst-ways-to-lose-weight-in-2020
12 smart weight-loss tips
The goal shouId be a true lifestyle change to reach a sustainable outcome
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/want-to-lose-weight-in-2019
