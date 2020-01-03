Search
NOVANT: Fitness for the New Year

Verne HillJan 03, 2020Comments Off on NOVANT: Fitness for the New Year

Ryan Billings is a Clinical administrator with Novant Health.          Ryan worked as the head strength and conditioning coach at High Point University for 12 years.

Fitness Tips to help with our Goals for the New Year…

Get a physical!

Set realistic, common sense goals

Keep encouraged

Trainers + Accountability partners

 

Great articles from Novant Health…

5 ways you’re sabotaging your workout

Tips from a fitness expert on making the most out of your workout

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/5-ways-youre-sabotaging-your-workout-and-what-to-do-about-it

 

Losing weight in 2020

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/the-5-worst-ways-to-lose-weight-in-2020

 

 

12 smart weight-loss tips

The goal shouId be a true lifestyle change to reach a sustainable outcome

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/want-to-lose-weight-in-2019

 

