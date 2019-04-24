Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Novant: Careers and Healthcare

Novant: Careers and Healthcare

Verne HillApr 24, 2019Comments Off on Novant: Careers and Healthcare

Like

Careers and Healthcare along with volunteer and  internships opportunities

Alisha Hutchens –  VP of Professional and Support Services, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

https://www.novanthealth.org/careers.aspx

 

Jenny Brannon – Manager of Guest and Volunteer services, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Volunteering

https://www.novanthealth.org/searchresults/tabid/5905/default.aspx?Search=%2cvolunteers&hcmacid=a0Z3600000AgzkpEAB

Internships

https://www.novanthealth.org/searchresults/tabid/5905/default.aspx?Search=%2cinternships&hcmacid=a0Z3600000AgzkpEAB

 

 

Story: ‘I’m here to help’ How a hospital volunteer helps others … and gets her steps in

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/a-face-that-says-im-here-to-help

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

National Day of Prayer 2019

Verne HillApr 25, 2019

AARP: McDonald’s wanting older workers

Verne HillApr 25, 2019

Thursday News, April 25, 2019  

Verne HillApr 25, 2019

Community Events

Apr
26
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 26 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:00 pm “Aspire” Women’s Conference @ First Christian Church (High Point)
“Aspire” Women’s Conference @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Apr 26 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Guest Speaker: Debbie Alsdorf & Comedian Sally Baucke Worship: Jennifer Shaw Tickets: http://www.aspirewomensevents.com $25.00 (Advance)  /  $35.00 (VIP)  /  $20.00 (Group +10) $30.00 (At the door) (336) 454.5292
Apr
27
Sat
8:00 am Long Leaf Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Long Leaf Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Apr 27 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Bales: $5.50 (each) Proceeds: Youth Ministries 336.454.5292
9:00 am “Feet For The Street” 5k @ Salem Lake Greenway (Winston-Salem)
“Feet For The Street” 5k @ Salem Lake Greenway (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Entry fee: $30.00 (per person – advance) $35.00 (per person – race day) http://www.wsstreetschool.org Proceeds: Winston-Salem Street School – providing an opportunity for at-risk high school students in our community to earn their diploma and[...]
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Cost: $5.00 (per box) Proceeds: Outreach Ministries 336.971.9233 http://www.newphilly.org      
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes